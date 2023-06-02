The Prince and Princess of Wales have been snapped in a candid moment that nearly every couple can relate to, reports news.com.au.

William and Kate attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and architect Rajwa Alseif in Jordan this week, along with royals and dignitaries from all over the globe.

In a video shared after the elegant event, Kate and Wills were spotted congratulating the newly-weds while other guests lined up behind them for their turn to wish the happy couple well.

As Kate chatted to the pair, William sensed that they might be holding up the queue behind them and hurried his excited wife along. “Chop, chop, let’s keep going”, he said.

He then made a motion with his hand, signalling his wife to “wrap up” the conversation.

William and Kate kept their attendance at the wedding under the radar, sneaking into the ceremony shortly before it started at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

The Crown Prince Hussein’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan, were married at the same place in 1993.

William was seen wearing a dashing dark suit and blue tie, while Kate stunned in a long, dusty-pink Elie Saab dress.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance, as were Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark.

Other guests at the glamorous wedding included members of the royal families of Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi attended the wedding. Photo / Youtube

After the wedding, the newly married couple travelled via motorcade to an opulent reception at Al Husseiniya Palace to continue the celebrations with their 1700 guests.

Crown Prince Hussein will be king one day, will Alseif – who after her wedding will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein – will someday hold the royal title Queen of Jordan.



