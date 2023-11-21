Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the president and the first lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William was seen placing a reassuring arm around his wife Kate Middleton while at a reception at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

The Waleses, who don’t often demonstrate public displays of affection, couldn’t help cosying up to each other at the royal event.

The couple appeared loved-up while at the grand reception to greet president Yook Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of South Korea in London.

The Prince of Wales was spotted putting a hand on Kate’s lower back and she returned the sweet gesture by putting her hand on her husband’s back and then holding his hand later on, reports Daily Mail.

Kate and William then walked through the event full of dignitaries while holding hands.

Earlier that day, the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled with the South Korean president and his wife to a Horse Guards Parade ceremonial welcome, where Charles and Camilla met them.

The King and Queen stood at the royal pavilion around midday and welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, Home Secretary James Cleverly and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.

It’s not the first time Kate and William have displayed a little bit of PDA. The Princess of Wales delighted fans when she appeared to give her husband Prince William a cheeky tap on the behind at the BAFTAs in February this year.

As the royal pair arrived at Royal Festival Hall in London for the awards show, William and Kate whispered to each other before the flirty exchange, captured on camera.

It was a rare public display of affection for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who appeared to be relaxed as they enjoyed attending the event and walking the red carpet together.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, pose for photographers upon arrival at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London on February 19. Photo / AP

Royal fans went wild over the PDA moment on social media.

One wrote, “Oh yes! I saw it!!!” while another commented, “Oh my, oh my, oh my yes I did see that. Wow! I couldn’t love those two any more if I tried. Fantastic.”

“I see it too! How lovely, actually,” a third wrote.



