Queen Elizabeth did not make an appearance traditional royal Easter service at St. George’s Chapel this year. Video / Reuters

Prince William and Kate Middleton led the royal family into the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle - without the Queen.

The pair stepped out along with their two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at St George's Chapel, reports The Sun.

The family were joined by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also in attendance, along with Peter Philips and his children Isla and Savannah as well as Princess Eugenie.

The royals all appeared to have gotten the memo to wear blue on the day and were pictured sharing laughs as they entered the chapel.

The Queen, however, was not in attendance after Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement that she was "not expected" to be there.

Instead, it's expected she would have marked the day at a small chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Easter Matins Service in Windsor with two of their children, George and Charlotte. Photo / Getty Images

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News UK, "I can't imagine that she will miss saying her prayers and feeling that it actually is Easter Sunday.

"I think that's what she's going to do but I think it's more of a worry that it's now been announced that we won't know if she's going to attend anything until on the day so that shows how much her health goes up and down."

It comes after the monarch was also unable to attend a Maundy Thursday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor last week.

Instead, she was represented by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who did not attend today's Easter Sunday service.

It was the fifth time in her reign of 70 years that she was unable to attend the Maundy event.