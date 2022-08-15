Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing in a bid to create a "normal" life for their children. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's imminent move to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate means they won't have room for their "live-in nanny".

According to the Telegraph, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, both 40, will not be taking their longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo, with them as they downsize from Kensington

Palace to the four-bedroom property.

Borrallo has been at the family's beck and call since the birth of Prince George, 9, in 2013.



The Telegraph reports that the family - completed by daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis - are "not having a live-in nanny for the first time in their children's lives".

The big change is intended to give them the "most normal" life possible, while they will also be close to their 96-year-old grandmother, the Queen, who resides at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

William's late mother, Princess Diana, strived for a normal life for the prince and his brother, Prince Harry.

The move will also mean Charlotte and Louis will switch from their prep school in Battersea, south London, to one nearer by next month.

The royal couple had made Kensington Palace their main home since 2017, while they also have Anmer Hall in the Norfolk countryside, a stone's throw away from the monarch's Sandringham Estate, where the British royals traditionally celebrate Christmas.

A source also told the Sun of the move to Adelaide Cottage: "[Catherine] and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen."

Although Adelaide will become their main home, they will still have their Kensington Palace apartment.