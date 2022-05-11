By the end of the visit the Duchess had 10-month-old Saul Molloy in her arms. Photo / Getty Images

Could there be another baby on the cards for Prince William and Kate?

During the couple's trip to Scotland this week they visited St. John's Primary School where children were learning the importance of empathy while observing an infant.

By the end of the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge was snuggling the 10-month-old baby in her arms while the duke joked, "Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?".

The duchess later said, "It makes me very broody,"

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "

The couple have three children - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis who has recently celebrated his fourth birthday.

However, People Magazine reported the duchess has hinted she is sometimes tempted to have another child and feels it most when she is on royal visits where there are young children there.

The duchess highly regards early childhood development and has made it one of the key causes in her royal work, which often results in her meeting parents and their children.

The duke and duchess' baby jokes come after an insider told the Sunday Mirror that the couple are keen to "move with the times" and are planning to make their official tours "less formal".

The source said: "They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.

"When the team arrived back in London [from the Caribbean] the couple had a debrief with aides.

"They went over everything and pinpointed specific things that went wrong and how to improve moving forward.

"The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy."

The source revealed the couple would prefer to be called by their first names instead of their royal titles and "want to try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public".