They've been together for the better part of two decades, and Prince William and Kate have shown they're still as in love as ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who first began dating in 2003 before getting married in 2011, attended a charity polo match in Windsor, England, on Wednesday, local time.

Prince William was photographed hugging and kissing his wife, in a rare public display of affection between the royal couple. It was a significant break with royal protocol which discourages such behaviour.

The future King of England was competing in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 match at the Guards Polo Club to raise funds and awareness for several charities supported by the duo.

After receiving his participation trophy, William shared a sweet kiss with Kate, with the pair also pictured walking hand-in-hand after the match.

It comes after the couple, who share three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, made an appearance together at Wimbledon earlier this week.

They watched Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic take on Jannik Sinner on Centre Court on Tuesday, local time.

In a surprise move, the royal couple then snuck over to Court No. 1 – away from the royal box – to soak in the epic five-set battle that saw Britain's Cameron Norrie reach the semi-final in crazy scenes.

The Duchess arrived on Court No. 1, alongside Tim Henman, during the third set, having witnessed Djokovic's comeback victory over Jannik Sinner – and her husband arrived in the fourth just as Norrie was turning the match around.

The royals were seen in photos letting their emotions go as they screamed in support of the Brit.