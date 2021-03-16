Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London. Photo / AP

Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalised since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialised cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received Covid-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicise the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.