Prince Philip death: Sign UK has 'lost the plot'

The British National Rail service offered a bizarre tribute to Prince Philip over the weekend, stripping their website of colour and switching to greyscale as a "mark of respect":
Those on social media and a leading sight charity soon pointed out the accessibility issues with the "tribute", which left partially sighted people struggling to navigate the website and book train tickets.
"This isn't nearly enough. The public demand that all the trains in the country are painted grey as well. Also, can all drivers and conductors have sad faces all the time. Nothing less will suffice," one person on social media joked.
Writer Owen Jones called the tribute "incredibly weird behaviour," while another person said the move showed "the UK has completely lost the plot."
"I wish I could have been in the room with the genius who suggested grayscaling the website. And whoever signed off on it," wrote another.
The website has now been switched back to colour.
It comes as the BBC has been flooded with over 110,000 complaints about the wall to wall coverage of Prince Philip's death. But many viewers were left fuming after their favourite shows – including the MasterChef final – were ditched so special tribute programmes could be laid on.
