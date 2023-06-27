Prince Louis has become known for his comical expressions and cute outbursts at royal events. Photo / AP

Prince Louis has become known for his comical expressions and cute outbursts at royal events. Photo / AP

He may be the youngest royal with a close line to the throne but that hasn’t stopped little Prince Louis finding favour with the masses - even those not lining up to catch a glimpse of his famous family at a traditional royal event.

Over the weekend, it was the crowd at Glastonbury who appeared delighted by Louis as he showed up by way of a giant flag waving with his image.

Prince Louis' image emblazoned on a flag at Glastonbury. Photo / Twitter

The popular image - taken at last year’s Trooping the Colour of the prince covering his ears and appearing to scream at the sound of noisy planes flying overhead - fluttered above the music festival crowds and has since caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

But Louis’ image wasn’t the only royal nod from the festival, which featured Elton John, Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses among its extensive five-day line up.

Another flag flown high was an image of Louis’ grandfather, King Charles’ fingers. The monarch’s hands have made headlines in the past over concerns about their swollen appearance. While the internet cruelly dubbed his hands sausage fingers, it’s believed they are the result of water retention, or a condition known as dactylitis.

A flag at Glastonbury dedicated to King Charles' fingers. Photo / Twitter

As Louis and his grandfather’s fingers flew high over the crowds, there was a royal spotted on the ground too. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were in attendance on Sunday when Elton John and Blondie took to the stage. It’s the second time in two years that the princess has been seen at Glastonbury.

In previous years, Glastonbury has seen other royals wade through its muddy grounds. Ten years ago Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attended and in 2010 Charles made an appearance to celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary. And during the particularly rainy summer of 2016, Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie partied with the commoners too.







