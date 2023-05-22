Prince Harry's rep has denied claims the Duke of Sussex has a private hotel room on standby when he needs to 'escape'. Photo / AP

The rumour that Prince Harry has an ‘escape room’ he uses when he needs time alone has been rubbished by his reps.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Page Six, “This is not true”, in response to claims made to The Sun that he has a private room “set aside” in a hotel near the Montecito home he shares with Meghan.

The outlet also alleged that Harry would go to his “escape place” at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members’ club in Los Angeles which offers its guests privacy as well as banning cameras within their facilities.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen on May 16. Photo / Getty Images

Staff at the club will reportedly cover guests’ phone cameras with stickers when they arrive. Guests are also said to be forbidden from discussing what they see inside the club and are banned from approaching other guests.

In January, the Sussexes were photographed arriving at San Vicente together.

The couple, who marked their fifth wedding anniversary last week, have recently been caught up in controversy following a “near-catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in New York City on May 16.

Mayor of New York Eric Adams shared his support for the couple following the reportedly “chaotic” chase, saying, “It’s clear that the paparazzi want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront.”

The mayor added that the two police officers involved “could have been injured”.

Others raised questions over how serious the car chase was. Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel criticised the Sussexes, saying, “If you know it’s going to be so incredibly horrible and the chase is so dangerous, slow down, stop the car, get out, go to a restaurant, take a break and wait it out.”

After being chased by paparazzi when leaving an awards event together, the couple waited at a police station before being picked up by a taxi.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also dismissed the couple’s run-in with photographers, saying it was “not really my priority”.