Sasha Walpole has been grilled on her sexual encounter with Prince Harry on Piers Morgan's Uncensored. Photo / Screenshot

Prince Harry’s “older lover” Sasha Walpole has revealed intimate details of their first and only sexual encounter in a field behind a pub.

Walpole, now 40, was 19 when she unknowingly took the then-17-year-old British prince’s virginity after a boozy night out, which was revealed in Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare in January.

The former polo pony groom, who kept quiet for 20 years until the revelation emerged in the book, was not named in Harry’s memoir, but said she decided to come forward with her story when people connected the dots and began contacting her.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show on Friday morning, Walpole spilt on how the two had been “just friends” for some time when they were enjoying a night out at the Vine Tree pub in Randwick, UK.

Prince Harry addressed his awkward sexcapades in his book Spare. Photo / Getty

She said the duo slipped out the back for an innocent cigarette, before Harry unexpectedly made a move on her.

“We snuck out the back for a cigarette. He made the move. I don’t know why, or what happened, we just had a cigarette and before you know it, it was all happening,” Walpole said, further claiming they were drunk on Sambuca.

“He kissed me. We were quite drunk and got lost in the moment.”

Walpole said Prince William was inside the pub at the time, while Harry’s security were in the carpark. In a bid to avoid being caught, the duo “jumped a fence” and had sex in a field.

She said it lasted about five minutes, before reality quickly set in that she’d “crossed a line”.

“It seemed like a good idea at the time. I didn’t know [he was a virgin]. [Afterwards] we were kind of like, ‘Oh, okay’ and we decided to go our separate ways to make it look less obvious,” she said.

“At that point [his security] realised he hadn’t come out of the pub at closing time and they were looking for him. I think they found him down the road. He’d taken off.”

Walpole said she went back into the pub, where their group of friends were suspicious that something went down.

“There was quite a few giggles, they knew what happened, and probably knew when security started looking for him,” she said. “Everyone was just like, ‘keep quiet and carry on’.”

Sasha Walpole (left) took Harry’s virginity on her 19th birthday when he was 17. Photo / Getty Images

Walpole, who said she left her belt in the field and had to go back the next day to look for it, said she was told by a friend the following day that it was Harry’s first time.

She claimed the pair never spoke again.

“There was nothing … I think it’s because social circles weren’t happening (at that time). The normal group of people usually buzzing for the summer weren’t around. And then I met my [now] husband at a nightclub and my social circles moved to a different area,” she said.

“He was a young boy, so for him, it may have been mega awkward.”

Walpole claimed she found out about the incident being featured in Harry’s book via a WhatsApp chat.

“My friend sent me a screenshot,” she said. “I was shocked. In disbelief he went into so much detail, because then it was obvious who it was,” she said. “I almost fell off my sofa.”

She added, “It should never have happened. We were friends. It’s not really that glorious in a field behind a pub. There was nothing glorious about being drunk and [having sex with] your mate.”

Writing in his book Spare, Harry described the encounter as a “humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion”.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he writes. “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”