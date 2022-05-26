Reports suggest Prince Harry's memoir could be delayed to include content from the jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir.

The Daily Mail has reported the prince's memoir has not yet been given a release date prompting speculation it has been delayed.

The "intimate and heartfelt" book was announced last year with the publisher indicating it was scheduled for "late 2022" but a new source told the Sunday Times there is "some uncertainty" over the release date.

The duke signed a deal with publisher Penguin Random House last year and has reportedly been working with ghost-writer and novelist John Moehringer to produce his memoir. At the time the memoir was announced the prince said it would be written "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become" and would include "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned".

Harry said he would donate all proceeds to charity.

The suspected delay comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their children, Archie and Lilibet, meaning the duke may have plans to include his jubilee experiences in his memoir.

There were initial fears the release date could coincide with the jubilee and overshadow the Queen's historic celebration but this now seems unlikely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their children. Photo / Getty Images

The royal couple and their children will stay at Frogmore Cottage when they return to the UK. The home which is currently occupied by Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August, but they will welcome the Sussexes in June.

It was also revealed earlier this year Harry was renewing the lease on his UK home meaning he is still domiciled in the UK and can continue to serve as one of the Queen's four Counsellors of State.

Harry and the other Counsellors of State - his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and uncle Prince Andrew - are able to undertake some of the Queen's duties, including signing documents and attending Privy Council meetings at her request should she fall ill or be otherwise unavailable.