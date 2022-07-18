A bombshell new book includes details of an unfortunate hunting weekend which saw Markle clash with Harry's mates right off the bat. Photo / Getty Images

From the very beginning, Meghan Markle was "too Princessy" and much too "woke" for Prince Harry's old Eton chums, a new bombshell book alleges.

Entitled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, by British biographer Tom Bower, the explosive work "unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the royal family" and includes details of an unfortunate hunting weekend which saw Markle clash with Harry's mates right off the bat.

According to The Sun, Bower details how Markle was invited along to a shooting weekend at Sandringham, shortly after the couple's relationship had been made public.

"Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes – and a lot of drinking.

"He had not anticipated Meghan's reaction. Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism and transgender people, ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms.

"Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

"According to Harry's friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt.

"Harry's world would not be her world."

Markle was allegedly criticised for voicing her opinion and standing up to Harry's friends' inappropriate jokes. Photo / Getty Images

Bower alleges that when the weekend was over, his friends expressed their concern over Harry's new girlfriend's "wokery".

"Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded.

"She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: 'OMG, what about HER?' said one. 'Harry must be f***ing nuts.'"

Bower has detailed how Markle clashed with Harry's old chums at the wedding of Tom Inskip, whom the prince has known since they attended Eton together. Photo / Getty Images

Friends were further dismayed when Markle joined Harry and the gang in Jamaica in 2017 for the wedding of Tom "Skippy" Inskip - Harry's Etonian friend, her presence was also prickling.

According to Bower, "Harry flew premium economy from London; Meghan arrived from Toronto in a friend's private jet.

"The close-knit group keenly anticipated meeting Meghan. They were quickly disappointed," writes Bower of the 40 guests including some of Harry's oldest friends and some of their parents, for a three-day party at Jamaica's Montego Bay.

"Not only did she quibble about the food, but she behaved 'princessy', refusing to engage with Harry's friends.

"'She wasn't interested in us,' said one mother."

Bower also claims that the prince's friends were also confused by his "incandescent" reaction to a paparazzi photographer spotted trying to get pictures of the royal, his girlfriend and their party. Ordinarily, said the friends, the prince was unperturbed by such incidents.

Bower claims while Markle was just cutting her teeth as an actress, she appeared well versed in demanding star treatment. Photo / Getty Images

The biographer details that Markle displayed expectant behaviour early on in her acting career, pointing to an incident where the then-new Suits actress was offered a brand contract with Canada's largest women's clothing shop, Reitmans - known for being cheap and appealing to an older clientele - to film a series of TV commercials.

"She longed to be the face of Ralph Lauren, not Reitmans," Bower writes and claims Markle wanted to rip up the script. However, "in their opinion, Meghan offered no worthwhile alternative ideas, other than suggesting that a Caribbean location with a Hollywood budget would be better."

He adds: "After ferocious exchanges, a few script changes were made, only to be rejected by Meghan again."

Despite the difficulties, Markle went on to film a second ad for the brand. But her accommodation became a bone of contention for the young actress, says Bower.

The $1500-a-night suite reserved for her at the Place d'Armes hotel in Montreal was not acceptable. Instead, she asked to be moved to a bigger suite at the Gault Hotel - an even more expensive choice.

Her assumed star-status was such that she asked to be registered under the alias, Jane Smith, lest she be bothered by fellow guests or hotel staff.

"The production team were flummoxed," writes Bower. "No one in French-speaking Montreal knew Meghan."

The complaints, however, continued: "She criticised the hotel's Tempurpedic bathrobe and slippers. She wanted Dior.

"The tea was the wrong blend and the vegan green juice was warm."

On set, Bower says some crew began referring to Markle as "The Princess" and alleges "no one dared to contradict Meghan. The only consolation was Meghan's actual performance.

"In front of the lens she transformed herself into a warm, glamorous icon."

It's claimed the crew began speaking in French after becoming so incensed by Markle's criticism of the production, the script, the clothing and the styling. And a director of the commercial took to Facebook to express his dismay: "She is definitely the meanest person I've ever met. Just saying."

However, says Bower, Reitmans' bosses were thrilled with Markle when the company saw a 20 per cent uplift in sales after her commercials aired.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors by British biographer Tom Bower is set to hit shelves this week.