Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend feels 'lucky' their romance was short-lived

Florence St George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, says she counts herself "lucky" that their relationship was short-lived. Photo / Getty Images

One of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends has opened up about what it was like to date the young royal and shares why she counts herself "lucky" that their relationship was short-lived.

Florence St George (formerly Florence Brudenell-Bruce), a former model, dated Harry back in 2011. During her time with the young prince, St George recalls media approaching her close friends for comments and paparazzi camped permanently outside her door.

The 35-year-old model-turned-potter told UK's Stella magazine that her privacy "abruptly" vanished when she got together with Harry.

"I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle, but I knew I couldn't.

"Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived."

The potter, who married multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2014, revealed that the experience of dating Harry and the media attention that came with it triggered her anxiety. The mother-of-two shares that anxiety is something she has "lived with since my teens" and, in fact, turned to pottery as a means of finding calm.

Formerly Florence Brudenell-Bruce, the model-turned-potter married multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2014, they have two children. Photo / Getty Images

St George's newfound love of pottery led to her appear on the UK series The Great Pottery Throw Down in 2019. Although she was worried that her history with Harry would cloud her involvement on the show, St George revealed that wasn't the case. "They treated me as just another contestant."

Harry is said to have been forced to "cut ties" with many of his ex-girlfriends since marrying Meghan Markle, a list which includes Love Island star Camilla Thurlow and British pop star Mollie King.