Prince Harry dresses as Spiderman for charity message. Video / Scotty's TV via Youtube

The Duke of Sussex dressed as Spider-Man to shoot a Christmas video message for bereaved military children.

He put on the outfit for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, in which he wished them a happy festive holiday.

The video was played to more than 100 young children who have experienced the death of a parent who had served in the British Armed Forces.

Without initially revealing his identity, the prince and ex-soldier, 38, said: ”Hey, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Welcome to the Christmas Party.”

Prince Harry lifted his mask to reveal his face and wish Scotty's Little Children charity members a Merry Christmas. Photo / YouTube

He then asked the viewers to help save Christmas by defeating villains who had stolen Santa’s presents, with the children completed challenges during a Heroes and Villains-themed party.

He added: “I hear from Sharky and George that there are five villains that you guys need to stop from ruining Christmas. So, use your teamwork, your brains and your brawn to make sure that you do exactly that.

“Find them and don’t let them ruin Christmas, okay?

“At the same time, Christmas is a time we will miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay.

”But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay?

”So don’t feel guilty – you’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.”

And in the middle of the sentence: “So, go out there and have the best time, and...” – he removed his mask to reveal his face: “Merry Christmas.”

Prince Harry with his wife, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 17-months. Photo / Twitter

The dad-of-two, who shares son Alfie, 3, and 17-month-old Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 41, had partnered with the charity in November and he wrote to the children for Remembrance Day.

In 2019, he also dressed up for the charity, wearing a Santa outfit complete with a long white beard.