Prince Harry is waging an expensive war for personal security. Photo / AP

Whatever shreds of favour Prince Harry may have held with the British people are likely in tatters as the sum of his personal security efforts are revealed.

According to The Sun the US-based prince’s complaints in the British High Court are on track to cost the UK taxpayer more than £1 million ($2 million).

Harry’s attempt to hire a UK police guard cost £502,326 ($1.36 million) to defend. But the news outlet alleges he plans to contest the decision later this year, which could incur another £500,000 ($1 million).

Last month he lost a legal bid over his security after trying to use the Met Police as “private bodyguards for the wealthy”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex now live in Montecito, California. Photo / Getty Images

The Sun reports that Home Office officials are incensed by the spiralling costs they are incurring at the hands of Harry.

But according to the news outlet’s inquiries, last month’s case finds British taxpayers at a loss of almost half a million pounds.

Ingrid Seward, of Majesty Magazine, said: “When people can’t pay their mortgages here is someone with such privilege like Harry can get away with having an entire court case for free.

“It just seems wrong.

“People won’t understand why he has lost his case yet taxpayers have to pay half a million pounds for it.

“It is very irritating especially in a cost-of-living crisis.”

Since the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, stood down as senior royals at the beginning of 2020, Harry has fought against the removal of his armed guard when he is in the UK. According to the father-of-two, it is illegal and unfair.

However the Home Office and Met Police continue fighting the case, citing the prince’s right to security is no longer in the public interest.

The Sun reports that last month a High Court ruled in the Home Office and Met Police’s favour, saying it would set a precedent that could see any millionaire fund their own police force.







