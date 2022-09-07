"Many lines were crossed by William," a source claims. Photo / Getty Images

Fans wanting a Prince William and Harry reunion will have to wait a bit longer.

The Sun has reported the royal brothers, along with their wives, Kate and Meghan, have refused to make contact with each other despite there being less than a 1km distance between them.

Journalist Omid Scobie claimed the Sussexes are "waiting" for William to admit he failed to support Harry when it was needed most.

Taking to his Yahoo column, the friend of Meghan said, "There's a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned, someone familiar with the current family dynamics tells me."

His claim is in response to previous reports suggesting the California-based royals had been "shunned" because of their light schedule while in the UK but Scobie claimed this is not true.

"The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges."

He revealed the Sussexes have opted to keep their itinerary work-focused at least until William admits "accountability".

Scobie went on to quote a family friend of Harry: "People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes there hasn't been movement," the source said.

"Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed.

"It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack."

However, the friend went on to say William is "still waiting" for an apology from his brother for making details of private family matters public.

"When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago."

It comes after Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun, William feels "he cannot trust his younger brother" and is worried Harry may record their conversations for either one of the projects.

Despite staying less than 1km away from each other, the two couples will not formally meet. Photo / AP

"I think it's likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix documentary," Levin said.

She went on to say she believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "lost their chance" at being trusted by the Royal family and claimed "it's their own fault for vastly exaggerating and being rude".

The Sussexes are currently staying at Frogmore Cottage while the Cambridges are staying at their new home, Adelaide Cottage.

Both are located on the grounds of Windsor Castle and are only a short 800m distance from each other.