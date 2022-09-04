The Duke of Sussex won't be hanging around to answer any questions at a press conference for the Invictus Games. Photo / AP

The Duke of Sussex won't be hanging around to answer any questions at a press conference for the Invictus Games. Photo / AP

The Duke of Sussex is to appear at his first press conference of his new era of post-royal life - but will leave before anyone can ask a question.

The Duke, who will fly to the UK and Germany with the Duchess this week, is due to attend a press conference to launch the Invictus Games, his sports tournament for sick and wounded veterans.

Appearing on a panel in Dusseldorf, he will "deliver remarks" but will not remain for questions, leaving Invictus organisers and competitors to talk to the waiting international press.

He has previously taken part in press conferences to publicise topics close to his heart, including Walking With the Wounded and the Royal Foundation where he appeared along with his wife and the Cambridges.

In September 2019, shortly before he left the working Royal family, he joined a panel at Travelyst, his eco-tourism initiative, where he provided a candid answer about his use of private jets when asked by a European journalist.

This time, organisers are understood to be particularly keen to keep the event "on topic", following a series of high-profile news stories about the Sussexes from the Duchess' magazine interview and podcast.

Prince Harry, pictured here at a polo tournament in the US, is not expected to travel to Balmoral to visit the Queen during his visit to the UK. Photo / AP

The couple are due to fly to the UK in time for a youth conference on Monday, where the Duchess will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.

The trip has been designed to take in a number of the Duke and Duchess's patronages and causes.

On Thursday, they will return to the WellChild Awards, celebrating the lives of seriously unwell children and those who love and care for them.

They are not expected to travel to Balmoral to visit the Queen unless security arrangements can be agreed.

They have not yet resolved a dispute with the Home Office, in which the Duke has gone to court to overturn a ruling that his family's personal protection is decided on a case-by-case basis rather than a blanket decision covering all their travel.

While in Britain, they will be staying at their home Frogmore Cottage, which is part of the Windsor Castle estate.

The Queen, who was expected to travel to London to appoint a new prime minister during the week her grandson and granddaughter-in-law are visiting, will remain in Scotland due to mobility issues.

The Sussexes will fly to Dusseldorf on Tuesday for the "one year out" countdown for the Invictus Games.

At the most recent games in The Hague earlier this year, they were offered VIP protection by the host country as visiting dignitaries.

This time, they will spend an afternoon undertaking activities to promote the athletes, including a reception with a tightly-controlled media presence.

The Duke will attend a press conference in his role as founding patron, along with German politicians, before handing over to Invictus competitors and organisers.

He and the Duchess have both been taking part in extensive filming for a Netflix documentary about Invictus.

At The Hague, numerous film crews followed the couple as they met with international teams and spoke to veterans.

There is no release date yet for the programme.

The couple are also believed to be filming for a documentary series about their own lives and work. Their team have never confirmed reports of a reality television-style show, but the Duchess last week said it would show her and Prince Harry's "love story".

It is said to be airing later this year.

The week of public activity comes after the Duchess launched her Archetypes podcast and shortly before Prince Harry's memoir is due out.