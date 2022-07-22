Charles and Camilla join guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval Cricket Ground. Video / AP

A new book has suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have fled the UK and the royal family due to Camilla Parker Bowles.

The biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, written by Tom Bower, makes the bold claim that Harry will expose his step-mother as "racist".

The upcoming memoir, which is available on Amazon, fuels the fire following the claim the Duchess of Cornwall "had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie" which "had fuelled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family".

A royal author tips Camilla will be named and shamed in Harry's memoir. Photo / Getty Images

According to excerpts obtained by Page Six, Bower writes that Camilla allegedly made a racist joke about what Harry and Meghan's future child's hair would look like, including poking fun at the thought of Archie having "ginger Afro hair".

"During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry's version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics," Bower writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six.

"First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend's 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like'. In one version, Camilla remarked, 'Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?' "

According to the book, Harry initially "laughed", but Meghan's reaction "turned Harry's amusement into fury".

The rumours of racist remarks first surfaced when in a bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed they were left stunned when an unnamed member of the royal family asked what colour their child's skin would be.

Harry and Meghan first made the allegation in their Oprah interview - but stopped short of naming the royal involved. Photo / CBS

Meghan told Oprah there were "several conversations", while Harry said there was just one, insisting: "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

Oprah later clarified that the comment was not made by Queen Elizabeth or the late Prince Philip.

Bower predicts Harry's own memoir, ghostwritten by JR Moehringer and set to be released later this year, will cause a further divide in the royal family.

"Meghan was expected to help the ghostwriter understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry," Bower writes.

"Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist."

Bower writes of Prince Charles: "Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry's memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain."

The book also claims the Queen's announcement that Camilla would one day be made Queen Consort didn't go down well with Harry.

"Harry's refusal to acknowledge the Queen's decision foreshadowed the problems to come," Bower writes.

"Charles had good reason to fear that Harry's dislike of Camilla had been re-energised by Meghan.

"Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges and even the Queen … To earn out the publisher's advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct."