"I want my father and brother back" ITV releases trailer for interview with Prince Harry. Video / ITV

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from official duties and moved to California almost three years ago, and the prince, 38, - who is the son of King Charles and his late ex-wife Princess Diana - insisted he won’t be going back to The Firm in the future.

In a clip from his upcoming 60 Minutes interview, host Anderson Cooper asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?”

Harry simply replied: “No”.

In another preview from the interview, Harry claimed to the 55-year-old broadcaster he was publicly addressing his issues with the royal institution because of the “betrayal” of sources briefing against him and his wife and “leaking” other information whenever he raised the matters privately.

He said: “Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

“You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’ … it’s just a motto and it doesn’t really … hold.

“Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

“So when we’re being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

In a preview for a UK interview with Tom Bradby, Harry claimed he wanted to “get my father back”, as well as reconcile with his brother, Prince William.

He said: “It never needed to be this way. The leaking, the planting, I want a family – not an institution.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”