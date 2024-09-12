Prince Harry’s children are the “best gift” he has ever been given.
The Duke of Sussex celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday but has revealed that nothing could please him more than getting to watch his children grow up.
He told People: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad”.
Prince Harry tied the knot with former actor Meghan Markle - now Duchess of Sussex - in 2018 and the couple has Prince Archie, five, as well as three-year-old Princess Lilibet.
They relinquished royal duties in early 2020 in favour of a life in Los Angeles.