Prince Harry turning 40: The ‘best gift’ he has ever received

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
The Duke of Sussex will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s children are the “best gift” he has ever been given.

The Duke of Sussex celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday but has revealed that nothing could please him more than getting to watch his children grow up.

He told People: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad”.

Prince Harry tied the knot with former actor Meghan Markle - now Duchess of Sussex - in 2018 and the couple has Prince Archie, five, as well as three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

They relinquished royal duties in early 2020 in favour of a life in Los Angeles.

Harry says he enjoys watching his children grow every single day. Photo / Netflix
It was recently reported that he is set to inherit £8 million ($17m) from the late Queen Mother - who died in 2002 at the age of 101 - upon his birthday.

When he was 10, Harry’s great-grandmother, who was then 94, apparently put aside a tax-free £19 million ($40.38m) to leave to her great-grandchildren, according to The Times.

It is thought that the inheritances were divided into two instalments – one to be given to Harry and his brother William, 42, when they turned 21, and another on their 40th birthdays.

A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time”.

It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

William became Duke of Cornwall when he was made Prince of Wales after King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and is estimated to have received a £23.6 million ($50.16m) fortune by inheriting the estate.

