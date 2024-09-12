Harry says he enjoys watching his children grow every single day. Photo / Netflix

It was recently reported that he is set to inherit £8 million ($17m) from the late Queen Mother - who died in 2002 at the age of 101 - upon his birthday.

When he was 10, Harry’s great-grandmother, who was then 94, apparently put aside a tax-free £19 million ($40.38m) to leave to her great-grandchildren, according to The Times.

It is thought that the inheritances were divided into two instalments – one to be given to Harry and his brother William, 42, when they turned 21, and another on their 40th birthdays.

A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time”.

It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

William became Duke of Cornwall when he was made Prince of Wales after King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and is estimated to have received a £23.6 million ($50.16m) fortune by inheriting the estate.