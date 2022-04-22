Prince Harry has revealed his heartwarming wish for his children. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to People Magazine, the Duke admitted he wants to teach his children, Archie, almost 3, and Lilibet, 10 months, about the importance of "finding your purpose" in life.

Prince Harry who served in the Army for 10 years, undertook two tours of Afghanistan and ultimately ranked as a Captain, told the magazine, "I am grateful for every experience I had in and out of my uniform.

"I learned how to be in true service for others. That finding your purpose is one of the most gratifying experiences. And that working hard should be fulfilling and rewarding at the same time," he said.

The Duke went on to say, "Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,"

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Twitter

"When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened."

Prince Harry also paid tribute to the participants of the Games: "For the dads and mums who have served, and have been wounded or injured or fallen ill, there's nothing that compares to seeing them rediscover their ability to do whatever they put their minds to.

"There's nothing like seeing their kids watch proudly from the stands. It's a true inspiration and a deeply touching experience."

Before admitting he shared with his son a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the 2018 Invictus Games that took place in Sydney, saying Archie "absolutely loved it".

The Duke said it was important for him to show his son the visible and invisible injuries of service, "not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

The royal added that he cannot wait for his children to attend the Invictus Games when they are older.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to celebrate and respect wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. The Games are also a way to inspire and support rehabilitation.