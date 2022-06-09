Prince Harry is said to be extremely upset over his treatment at the Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry wants an apology from the rest of the royal family over the alleged rift that's opened up between them, an expert close to the prince claims.

Angela Levin - an author who spent a year with the Sussexes while writing Prince Harry's biography - believes the prince is "absolutely furious" over his treatment at the Platinum Jubilee, the Sun reports.

She also alleges that Prince Harry didn't even check what Prince William's plans were during the Queen's celebrations at the weekend, to properly arrange a meet-up between the two families before he and Meghan left on a private plane with their two children.

It's understood the brothers did not once meet privately during the festivities celebrating their grandmother's 70 years on the throne.

However, the Sussexes did visit the Queen and introduce her to baby Lilibet, who was born in the United States and hadn't yet met her famous namesake. It is also believed the couple was able to meet up with Prince Charles and Camilla.

"I think [Harry] would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored. He still feels he's owed an apology," Levin said.

"But he's the one who should apologise. He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father.

"You can't just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again."

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated Lilibet's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, inviting his cousin Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's children for a picnic.

"Allegedly, they asked Kate and William and the children to the party," Levin claimed.

"However, they didn't take the trouble of finding out the Cambridges would be in Wales on the morning, and coming back to get ready for the Jubilee concert in the afternoon, so they couldn't go."

Catherine and Prince William were reportedly invited to Lilibet's first birthday party, but had a prior engagement in Wales and couldn't attend. Photo / Getty Images

The only public Jubilee event the Sussexes attended was the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's.

They sat across the aisle from Prince William and Catherine during the service, and the two couples didn't acknowledge each other or make any eye contact.

Despite being seen laughing and chatting with family and friends before the event, she could tell what Prince Harry was really thinking, Levin said.

"The thing that really stood out for me on that day was Harry's anger – he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious," the author said.

Levin said she wasn't sure what he was angry about but suggested he could have been having lots of mixed feelings.

"I don't know whether he had a wave of feeling at what he had given up.

"He is self-destructive and might regret what he has lost.

"Or maybe he was recalling bad memories and was just wishing he hadn't come at all."

She said Prince Harry could have made amends with his brother if he had visited at a "quieter time".

"You can't expect to be close if you just have a few minutes," she said.

Speaking to GB News earlier this week, Levin claimed Netflix was unhappy with the Sussexes after the Queen rejected their request for a private photo shoot with her meeting Lilibet.

"That image would have been very valuable," she noted.

"Netflix wanted them to get photos with senior royals, and bosses aren't very pleased with them. That's why they wanted to go to the service at St Paul's, so they could be seen in public for their Netflix series, but they would have been astonished at their seats [among minor royals]."