The Queen may have been notably absent, but the royal turnout for the Thanksgiving Service did not disappoint. Video / AP

A royal biographer has claimed Prince Harry is "pondering" whether to take revenge on the monarchy after being "snubbed" during the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

British author Tom Bower appeared on GB News' Dan Wootton Tonight to promote his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.

The writer shared details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's appearance during the Service of Thanksgiving last month, saying he thought Harry might seek revenge for the way he was treated during the event when he releases his tell-all memoir.

"What was a really remarkable story I heard was that Meghan and Harry were late deliberately so that they could make their own grand entrance," he told the programme.

"As they're walking down the aisle they get to their seats nine and 10, they say everyone should move up so they could be on the aisle itself," Bower claimed.

'My feeling is Harry is now pondering whether he should take his revenge'



Royal author Tom Bower discusses whether Prince Harry will take revenge over being 'slighted' during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



📺 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/hMYw7aqUQr — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 21, 2022

" 'No' says the usher to Prince Harry, 'you should sit in nine and 10.'

"'Who told me where to sit?' [Harry said].

" 'Your grandmother,' says the usher," Bower told the programme.

According to the author, the royal family took control of the celebrations with no photographs the next day of the jubilee meeting at Windsor Castle.

"The Queen has seen through them, and I think Charles and William have encouraged her too," he said.

"I think they hope for peace, but my feeling is that Harry is now pondering whether he should take his revenge as well for having been slighted during the jubilee.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen last month. Photo / Getty Images

"Of course his revenge will be in the book he's going to write," Bower said.

"Meghan has had partly her revenge on Oprah Winfrey.

"But I think the only way they monetise themselves is by more and more revenge against the family who in the end wish them so well and wanted them to be members of the family."

The Sussexes received a frosty reception during the Queen's milestone celebrations, including being booed by the public while walking down the steps of St Paul's Cathedral.

According to royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell, the pair were "avoided like the plague" at several jubilee events and "nobody would speak to them".

"And then the coup de grace as far as they were concerned was not only that they were booed, but while they were waiting for their car, nobody would speak to them except Zara [Harry's cousin].

The family's trip came to an early end and they returned to California in a private jet. They flew out before the jubilee celebrations had even wrapped up.

However, sources told the New York Post this wasn't a royal snub – the pair had always intended to attend only two events and leave, it was claimed.