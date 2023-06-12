The Sussexes have allegedly not been invited to King Charles’ upcoming birthday parade. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly not been invited to King Charles’ upcoming birthday parade, according to the New York Post.

This will mark the first time Prince Harry has been left off the traditional event’s guest list.

“I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The Palace’s cold shoulder comes after the Sussexes’ infamous withdrawal from the royal family, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s autobiography Spare.

This year’s birthday parade, know nas Trooping the Colour, is the first since King Charles ascended to the throne, making it an important occasion for the monarch and the royal family.

Trooping the Colour has marked the British sovereign’s birthday for more than 260 years.

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday. Photo / Getty Images

The ceremonious event includes a parade down The Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade and royal family members riding on horseback and in carriages.

Fourteen hundred soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the parade.

On Saturday, several British soldiers were overcome by the heat as they turned out in woollen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William at the Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

A trombone player of the military band faints during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Photo / AP

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at last year’s Trooping the Colour as part of the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee weekend.

However, Harry and Meghan were not asked to wave with the working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the official Royal Air Force fly-past.



