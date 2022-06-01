Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet have left LAX. Photo / Twitter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet have left LAX. Photo / Twitter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet have left LAX and are on their way to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Sussexes are mere hours away from touching down in the UK, where Lilibet will meet her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time.

The family are expected to head to their old home at Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they are likely to stay for the duration of their time back in Britain.

Harry and Meghan are due to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday and the Party at the Palace on the Saturday.

They will not be involved in all of the royal events because they are no longer working royals, having given up their duties as part of Megxit.

This include appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour.

A palace spokesman said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

That means Prince Andrew will also not be on the balcony with the other senior royals.

Lilibet turns one on Saturday and other members of the royal family may stop round at the cottage to celebrate her big day.

It is not clear if the Queen will attend, as she usually attends the Epsom Derby on that day.

However, given she has missed several engagements in recent months because of her declining health, it is unclear if she will go to the Derby this year.

At her most recent royal engagement, at the Chelsea Flower Show, Her Majesty was ferried around on a buggy.

At other recent events, she has used a cane to help with her mobility.

She suffered a sprained back last year and also came down with a bout of Covid.