Harry has taken aim at Charles and his lack of patience as a parent. Photo / WireImage

In anticipation of the official release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, the prince has sat down with ITV journalist and long-time friend Tom Bradby to break down key moments in the book.

In parts of the interview, Harry makes sensational claims about his father, King Charles including saying he was not made for “single-parenthood.”

While there were respectful moments in the interview including recalling the “compassion” he has for his father when he had to tell Harry and Prince William about the death of their mother, Princess Diana in 1997, and saying he will “always love his father”, Harry admits being a single parent is not something he believes Charles was ready for.

In an extract from Spare read out during the interview, Harry says, “He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time,”

“Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single-parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

In recent days leaked extracts from the memoir have included Harry’s recounts of his drug usage in his teen years following the death of his mother and lack of support from his father.

In one extract from the book, Harry says a royal security personnel visited him at boarding school when Charles heard the news of the Duke of Sussex doing cocaine.

Harry then discusses in the interview that the King “blamed himself” for Harry’s struggles with the two having a conversation about it over dinner in Highgrove one night.

Narrating his memoir, the prince says, “Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering.

“I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly “I suppose it’s my fault. I should have got you the help you needed years ago.

“I assured him that it wasn’t his fault, but I appreciated the apology.”

He goes on to note in the interview with Bradby, “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I always do.

“Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been to harm them or hurt them.”

