Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given a lengthy interview to American magazine The Cut. Photo / The Cut

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given a lengthy interview to American magazine The Cut. Photo / The Cut

The rift between Prince Harry and Meghan and the royal family has put the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his father Prince Charles in crisis.

A new lengthy interview between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and an American magazine has revealed the full extent of the breakdown in relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

Meghan told The Cut it is taking "a lot of effort" to forgive the royal family and her own estranged family.

She claimed Prince Harry feels he has "lost my dad", in the same way her own relationship with her father Thomas Markle was damaged.

Speaking of her leaked letter to her father, which has since been the subject of a court case, she said of the time: "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.'

"It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

The duchess invited a journalist into her home and on the preschool pick-up run with Archie for the article in The Cut.

Prince Harry makes an appearance in the interview to speak about living and working with Meghan in their Montecito, California, home.

"Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren't able to work and live together," he said.

Meghan went over the attempts she and Prince Harry made to try and remain in the royal family but live outside the UK.

The Cut reports they were willing to go to New Zealand, Canada or South Africa, but the arrangement was refused.

"Anything to just ... because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, 'Okay, fine, let's get out of here. Happy to,' " she says, putting her hands up in mock defeat.

"That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing."

- More to come