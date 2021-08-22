Prince Harry flies private jet home from polo

Prince Harry spoke about climate change in the famous interview with Oprah yet has taken a private jet ride back from a Polo trip. Photo / Supplied

Prince Harry has been slammed as a "total hypocrite" after it emerged he flew home on a private jet after a polo match.

The prince copped blowback online for using the jet just three months after calling climate change one of society's "most pressing issues".

Prince Harry opted to take a private jet home from his charity polo event in Aspen rather than fly with the "hoi polloi" on the two-hour flight home to his mansion in Montecito, California.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry warned of the threat from climate change.

Yesterday Prince Harry took a private jet home from a polo match — after lecturing us all about how climate change is one of the world’s “most pressing issues”



A total hypocrite. Elite environmentalism is about telling the little people to know their place. — Bella Wallersteiner (@BellaWallerstei) August 21, 2021

"Kids growing up in today's world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it's either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened," he said.

He had no concerns, however, about hopping on board his friend Marc Ganzi's $60 million Gulfstream jet to go home to his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

About 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions come from aviation and a single private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2 in just one hour.

Prince Charles gives us a lecture on climate change, as he flits from one palace to another. Prince Harry takes a 2 hr flight on a private jet, but says: "climate change is the most pressing issue we're facing." When they give up their sense of entitlement, I'll start listening! — Bel🦋notsosilentnow (@Oneofthesilent1) August 21, 2021

The prince seems to be taken with not practising what he preaches and in the past has taken four private jet flights in 11 days, including to a climate-change summit in Sicily and six private jet flights in 2019.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and team Sentebale on the winners podium at Aspen Valley Polo Club. Photo / Supplied

Prince Harry has previously defended his use of private jets and insisted that 99 per cent of his air travel is via commercial flights.

In 2019, he claimed he tried to balance out the effects of private flights by off-setting his CO2 emissions.