Prince Harry once again appears to be on the outs with those who should be closest to him. Photo / AP

Prince Harry once again appears to be on the outs with those who should be closest to him. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has been snubbed yet again — being left out of the latest royal documentary for the BBC.

The documentary, set to hit screens over the Christmas period, will see some of the senior royals reflect on the Queen’s death a year on, as well as look back on King Charles’ first year on the throne, reports news.com.au.

The Duke of Sussex was at his father’s coronation in May. However, even though key moments from the event will be aired in the series, the documentary has been edited so as not to feature Harry whatsoever, even in passing.

The royal doco sheds light on the run up to the ceremony and also includes scenes such as when the Archbishop of Canterbury forgot his lines in rehearsals for the big day.

“I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel - in other words zero,” says Archbishop Justin Welby, recounting not knowing the words during one of many practice runs for the event.

Despite having a tumultuous relationship with his dad, the Duke of Sussex travelled to London from his home in California to be at Westminster Abbey to see his dad crowned King. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids decided to stay in Montecito.

Meghan and her children, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, California. Photo / Netflix

While other members of the royal family will feature in the doco, both in passing and for sit-down chats, it is the Princess Royal, Anne, who takes centre stage in the film feature.

Charles’ sister looks back on her late mum the Queen’s last days prior to her death at Balmoral in 2022.

Princess Anne, who had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth throughout her life, revealed that the monarch was worried about the logistics of passing away outside of London and the problems it could cause when it came to funeral plans.

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,” she said. “I think we did try to persuade her that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process.”

The Princess Royal went on to say that she felt a strange sense of “relief” for the Queen after she eventually died and was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel after decades as Monarch.

Britain's Princess Anne arrives for the funeral of the former king of Greece Constantine II at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo / AP

“I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief – that’s it, finished,” she said. “That responsibility being moved on.”

Princess Anne also ended up being the one by the Queen’s bedside when she passed away, but confessed that it was solely by chance and not as the result of any prior planning. The royal had visited Balmoral Castle after spending a few days on the west coast of Scotland.

Later on in the BBC documentary, Princess Anne gets candid about Queen Camilla, adding that she’s been “outstanding” in how she’s taken on her new role and title alongside her husband.

The 90-minute documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, will be aired on BBC One on Boxing Day.