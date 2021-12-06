Prince Harry criticised for encouraging people to quit their jobs for the sake of their mental health

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex claimed that people should quit their jobs if they are struggling with their mental health. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has been accused of not acknowledging his privilege when advising people to quit their jobs if they "don't bring them joy".

The Duke of Sussex released a blog post as part of his role as chief impact officer at the coaching and mental health firm Better Up, and also spoke at an event for the company.

Prince Harry was candid about what he learned from his experience leaving his royal duties behind in 2020.

"I've actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad," The Sun reports he said.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first.

"This is something to be celebrated.

"While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

"We're just at the beginning of the mental health awakening."

But his sentiments have attracted vitriol online - including from a royal commentator.

Royal expert Robert Jobson responded to Harry's comments in a report from The Sun, accusing the Duke of Sussex of not acknowledging his privilege.

He said in a Twitter response to Harry's published quotes: "How would he know?"

And others online agreed with Jobson, who co-authored the book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret.

"Prince Harry telling people to simply quit their job for their mental health if they aren't happy may be the most out of touch thing he's ever said," a person declared.

"You don't get any more privileged than telling people to quit their jobs when they weren't born into wealth and need to pay bills," another wrote.

Another said: "Obviously speaking to the privileged few who wouldn't have to worry about bills/mortgage/feeding the kids if they quit their jobs!

A fourth person added: "Prince Harry has never had to worry about keeping a roof over his head, paying bills, not having food in the cupboard.

"Most people have to work longer than 9-5 these days to make a liveable wage."