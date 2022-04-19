Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rare public display of affection. Video / ig23_pao via Instagram

Prince Harry says he's a "proud papa" in a new interview during the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex is in the Netherlands with Meghan Markle for the sporting event for veterans and wounded servicepeople, but says his children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months, aren't far from his mind.

He said in an interview with People that Lilibet's current priorities are "trying to keep up with her brother".

"She took her first step just a few days ago. Proud papa, here."

And Harry said he "can't wait" to bring his children to the Games, having already introduced the competition to his son.

"I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," he said.

"I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Since he first launched the Invictus Games in 2014, Prince Harry's personal life has undergone some huge changes, including becoming a husband and father.

"Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it," he shared.

"When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened."

He continued, "Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service."