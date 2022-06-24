Prince Harry's unpredictability makes him more of a liability to the monarchy than disgraced Prince Andrew, according to a royal expert. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's unpredictability makes him more of a liability to the monarchy than disgraced Prince Andrew, according to a royal expert. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry poses a "bigger problem" for the Royal Family than Prince Andrew, according to an expert.

In an interview with Bloomberg's In The City podcast, author Tina Brown said the Duke of Sussex's decision to leave his royal role with wife Meghan Markle is a bigger headache for the monarchy than Prince Andrew's sexual assault allegations.

"The Prince Andrew issue has been ring-fenced, making Harry a bigger problem for the monarchy," she said.

"I think Harry is a bit more of a problem because you never quite know what he's going to do next.

"He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from."

Harry and Meghan quit the monarchy for a new life in the US in 2020.

After stepping down as senior royals, the Sussexes alleged during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family had made racist comments about their son Archie.

During the explosive tell-all, the former Suits actress claimed the royal had concerns over Archie's skin colour. The Sussexes had also been upset over Archie not being given the title of prince.

Prince Andrew took centre stage at Prince Philip's memorial service. Photo / Getty Images

Harry is set to release his tell-all memoir later this year.

In a statement, the monarch said he was excited to share an account of his life that's "accurate and wholly truthful".

"I'm writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said.

Prince Andrew was forced to step back as a working royal after becoming embroiled in a civil lawsuit brought by Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

The Duke of York was forced to settle the case with a huge payout speculated to be as much as NZ$29 million.