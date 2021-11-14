Prince Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song

Thomas Markle pleads with Meghan and Prince Harry to see grandchildren. Video / GMB

Although they are usually very private and protective over their kids, the royal couple has given a shred of insight into the music taste of their son.

Harry and Meghan usually fiercely guard their children's privacy but have this week shared a little insight into their toddler son Archie.

As part of the Veteran's Day commerations, the pair visited the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a US air force base in New Jersey.

The site houses more than 10,000 Afghan refugees who were evacuated by US forces after Afghanistan collapsed to the Taliban.

Harry and Meghan went to a classroom full of Afghan children learning English and helped them with their language lessons. Meghan helped pupils practice phrases such as "nice to meet you" and also held out different shades of markers in the air for the children who were learning the words for colours.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the class to sing along to the song "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" to teach them the English words for human anatomy.

Later on, the royal couple revealed that the children's rhyme was Archie's favourite song.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit 1 World Trade Centre in New York City on September 23, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are notoriously private when it comes to their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months, so knowing their son's favourite song is one of the few titbits the public has been privy to.

Although the couple cited their privacy as the number one reason for stepping down from royal duties early last year, they have continued to reveal aspects of their lives and their split from Harry's family in explosive interviews.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit PS123 in Harlem, New York City. Photo / Getty Images

They have successfully managed to keep their children out of the public eye. Few photos of Archie and Lilibet have been taken by paparazzi, and Archie can go for a period of months without being sighted.

The royal couple previously sued a company for using a drone to capture images of Archie on a walk with Meghan's mother, Doria.

A rare picture of Archie. Photo / CBS

While visiting the refugee centre, Harry and Meghan learnt a few new things as well.

The refugees taught them about the Dari language, one of the native dialects in Afghanistan.

Harry and Meghan could be heard saying Tashakur to those gathered, which translates to "Thank you".

As they were leaving, they thanked the teachers there for "tireless efforts, and reminded them to take care of themselves and their own mental health as well", according to a statement sent out by the couple.