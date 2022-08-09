Harry and Meghan have been warned that there is a mountain lion in their neighbourhood. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about a mountain lion roaming around their neighbourhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ordered to lockdown their US$14.6 million (NZ$23.2m) mansion in Montecito, California after fellow neighbours reported sightings of the animal.

Daily Mail reported the couple were warned their chickens are an easy target for the mountain lion, which is suspected to be a mere eight kilometres away from their home.

It comes after an outdoor security camera spotted the large animal prowling past a series of rubbish bins and a car in a homeowner's driveway.

Experts suspect the lion may be in search of food and water as California is currently being crippled by drought, explaining why the lion is in the populated area instead of its preferred home in the hills.

A source told the Sun, "There are all kinds of animals in the neighbourhood - coyotes, bears and deer - but it's rare to see a mountain lion.

"We're in a drought so the animals are thirsty but also there have been fires and a mudslide in recent years which seems to have brought down the bigger animals."

Adding that, people feel safe during the day but are making sure to take precautions at night.

Precautions have been suggested by the executive director of the Montecito Association, Sharon Byrne, who told residents to "secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have."

She went on to say, "We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.

As for how the Montecito Association are planning to handle the situation, Byrne said, "Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately, they don't want to be around people so we're hoping this one moves on by itself."