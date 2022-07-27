Prince George's adorable nickname for Prince William revealed

Prince William has many royal titles but this nickname might be the most touching. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is the future king with many royal titles, but his recently revealed nickname might be the most touching.

Overheard by a member of the public during the royal's 2018 visit to Leicester, Fiona Sturgess has revealed the sweet nickname the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have for their father.

People Magazine reported Sturgess told reporters she overheard one of the children, who she thinks was George, call his father "Pops".

"Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night, and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'" Sturgess said.

The news comes after the young prince recently celebrated his ninth birthday and caught the attention of many royal fans who couldn't help but notice the future king is the "spitting image" of his father, William.

In a picture posted to the Cambridge's social media accounts, the eldest of William and Kate's children wore a light blue polo shirt and flashed the camera a big grin.

Captured by the duchess herself, the royals captioned the post, "George is turning 9!", before releasing a statement that said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow".

George, who is third in the line to the throne, has been making more public appearances in recent months as he learns the ropes of royal life.

One of the appearances included his Wimbledon debut, which came 31 years after Prince William made his own debut at the tennis tournament.

Despite the heat, the young prince looked all grown up in a suit and tie for the appearance, and from the moment he stepped out of the car, all eyes were on him.

However, it was a photo of the youngster and his father overlooking the court in the Royal Box that had fans experiencing a feeling of deja vu.

The pair almost duplicated a similar photo shot of 9-year-old William and his mother Princess Diana at the 1991 Wimbledon championships.

1991: Prince William attended the Wimbledon Championships for the first time accompanied by his mother, The Princess of Wales.

2022: Prince George attended the Wimbledon Championships for the first time accompanied by his parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/QfyHpoDa2q — Isa (@isaguor) July 10, 2022

Diana, in a patterned purple shirt, is seen pointing towards the court as a young William leans in – the pair watching the ladies final as Steffi Graf defeated Gabriela Sabatini.

Thirty-one years on, William, who is now a frequent attendee of the grand slam tournament, is seen posing in a similar position with George as they look out towards the court.

More than 1000 social media users have reacted to a post revealing the astonishingly similar photos.

"Lucky Prince George. William actually looks like his beautiful mother a lot," one Twitter user posted.

"Two future kings," wrote another.

