The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George has joined his father at day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s and looked enthralled by the game.

The young royal, 9, dressed in a smart blazer and check shirt, sat next to the Prince of Wales, 41, in the stands while watching England take on Australia.

In a picture showing father and son enjoying the match, the Prince of Wales can be seen pointing at something while speaking to his eldest son.

Meanwhile George, who turns 10 this month, looked attentively at the field.

Joining the royals at Lord’s was Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. At one point he looked to be chatting to the royals.

The Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Prince George and Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom during the second Ashes test match at Lord's. Photo / Getty Images

During a break of the action, the young royal enjoyed a slice of pizza, while his father chatted to other guests in the box.

At one point he was seen talking to celebrity Stephen Fry.

The pair were not joined by the Princess of Wales, 41, a keen tennis fan, or Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.