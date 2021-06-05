Prince Edward jokes about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah interview

CBS had promised Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan would be a 'bombshell', and they did not disappoint. Video / CBS

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex joked they have no idea who Oprah Winfrey is.

Edward's nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently took part in a bombshell interview with the US media mogul where they blasted the Royal Family and accused an unnamed member of the family of making racist comments but Edward and Sophie have laughed off the controversy.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Photo / Getty Images

When asked by The Telegraph newspaper about the interview, Prince Edward said, "Oprah, who?" and Sophie quipped "What interview?"

The Countess also pointed out how nice it was to have a "lengthy chat" with Prince Harry after the Prince Philip's funeral, insisting the couple are "still family no matter what".

Harry and Meghan seen during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / CBS

Sophie also defended Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who famously asked Oprah what she did for a living at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

"You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway," she said.

In response to the interview, the Royal Family previously said in a statement: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

