The Prince of Wales has said he is honoured by his mother's public support for a future Queen Camilla, as he paid his own tribute to the "steadfast support" of his "darling wife".

The Prince, writing a message to mark the Queen's Accession Day, congratulated Her Majesty on the "historic day", saying she inspires "still greater admiration with each passing year".

Responding to the Queen's own statement expressing her "sincere wish" that the public one day accept the Duchess of Cornwall as "Queen Consort" when Charles becomes King, he said he was "deeply conscious of the honour".

The Queen herself was seen hard at work in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace for Accession Day, the moment she entered the record books once again as the first British monarch to reach her Platinum Jubilee.

She used her written address to country and Commonwealth to reaffirm her commitment to duty, signing it as "Your Servant".

The Prince said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

Referring to the Queen's "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort when the time comes, he added: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish.

"As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have not made public statements about their stepmother's future title, although they are understood to have been made aware of the Queen's message before it was shared.

Prince William is said to be supportive, and has spoken to his father privately.

Kensington Palace said yesterday that they would not be commenting on the matter, but instead shared a message celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne with their social media followers.

The Queen was seen hard at work at Sandringham in the new photograph for her Platinum Jubilee. It shows her with a red box and papers in front of her, with accompanying video footage giving the public a rare glimpse at her private working day.

With Private Secretary Sir Edward Young, she discusses future engagements, agrees a video call with Governor Generals would be "interesting", and comments on paperwork including a message from President Biden and a CV sent to her by the Foreign Secretary.

The Queen, wearing a pale green dress, was photographed in the Saloon at Sandringham House with a framed photograph of George VI behind her to honour the memory of her late father who died on February 6, in 1952, making her Queen.

The image appears to be intended to send a clear message of the Queen's commitment to her constitutional duties at the age of 95.

She spent her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in remembrance of her father, as is her custom.

She was visited at Wood Farm by The Reverend Canon Jonathan Riviere, the rector of St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for around 40 minutes in the early afternoon.

In the coming days, the Queen will return to Windsor Castle, where she will resume her duties.

The pace of her public engagements will be carefully managed, after she was left tired and suffering mobility problems at the end of last year, but she is expected to make several appearances including at the Commonwealth Day Service and at a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Tributes were yesterday paid to the Queen, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledging her "unwavering dedication to this nation".

Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer praised her "unparalleled public service", saying: "The Queen has been one vital and valued constant in an ever-changing world, representing security and stability for our country, during the ups and downs of the last seven decades."

The White House said: "Throughout the past 70 years, she has strengthened the ties of friendship, shared ideals, and faith in democracy that forever unite our countries."

Church blessing

In a hugely significant statement, the Queen's message was also acknowledged by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, who said: "I warmly welcome Her Majesty's wish that HRH The Duchess of Cornwall will take on the title of Queen Consort when, in the fullness of time, HRH The Prince of Wales becomes King."

He added: "Along with the rest of the Church of England, and millions more around the world, I pray for Her Majesty, for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and for all the Royal Family."

In 2005, there was deep controversy within the Church about the suitability of a church wedding for the Prince and the then-Camilla Parker-Bowles: both of whom were divorced, and had admitted an adulterous relationship.

In the event, the couple had a civil ceremony, followed by a blessing at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with "prayer and dedication" led by Dr Rowan Williams.