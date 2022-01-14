Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Photo / Supplied

Prince Andrew's rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has spoken out after the news that he has been stripped of his royal titles.

Giuffre took to social media to also comment on the news that the judge has ruled that her case against the prince is to proceed.

"I'm pleased with Judge Kaplan's ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to go forward," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team."

"Their determination helps me seek justice from those who hurt me and so many others.

"My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable.

"I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking," she added.

I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly "absolutely furious" with Andrew for bringing the royal family into disrepute.

The matriarch has stripped him of his military medals and royal patronages this week.

The news came after an hour-long summit at Windsor this week, during which Charles and William expressed their anger at Andrew's actions and the growing anger at the Duke of York's civil sex assault lawsuit.

Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with immediate effect and he will no longer be able to use "His Royal Highness".

He now prepares to face his US lawsuit as a "private citizen", meaning he can't hide behind royal privileges.