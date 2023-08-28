The royal family’s public show of support for the Duke of York does not signal a return to public duties, sources say.

Prince Andrew was photographed being driven to church on the Balmoral estate on Sunday alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Seated alongside the heir to the throne, who was at the wheel, the 63-year-old Duke was back at the heart of the family fold.

The appearance followed claims the Duke had recruited several high-profile figures to lobby on his behalf for the return of his former status, including his armed police protection.

An email sent by Priti Patel, the former home secretary, to Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, in which she suggested a review of the duke’s security arrangements, was almost immediately leaked.

The leak was viewed by some as a warning that anyone who dared to question the decision-making process would be humiliated.

The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided”



Find out more 👇https://t.co/aVZMkfHR3B pic.twitter.com/NRn6ts02Pq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2023

Several sources have made clear that, however unified the family remained on a personal level, attitudes towards the duke’s public status had not changed and would not do so.

One said: “The King is absolutely resolute that there can be no return to public duties for the Duke of York. He has always been clear that the duke is a much-loved member of the family, but that does not mean there will be a change in tack when it comes to his royal status.”

The King knew from the beginning of his reign the “Andrew problem” was one he must resolve sooner rather than later.

There were several private meetings between the two brothers in the latter part of last year as they tried to thrash out some kind of plan that would give the younger sibling some purpose. It was claimed that, among the proposals, Andrew had offered to manage one or more of the royal estates.

But whatever the agreed course of action, both sides agreed it should not be played out in public.

The King knew from the beginning of his reign the “Andrew problem” was one he must resolve sooner rather than later. Photo / Getty Images

Any charity work or attempts to rebuild his life would be undertaken firmly behind closed doors, with both the King and the Prince of Wales fully aware any perceived attempt at a comeback was likely to be hugely criticised.

As such, talk of a fightback against his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke three times when she was 17, has also gone quiet.

Prince Andrew, who has always denied the claim, is understood to have spoken to his legal advisers several months ago about overturning the out-of-court deal he struck with Giuffre in order to rehabilitate his reputation.

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images

But he has been made aware the King is strongly against further legal wrangling, aware it could further damage the monarchy’s reputation.

Privately, however, as the Balmoral outing demonstrated, King Charles has made it clear he will support his brother and help him get his life back on track.

He is believed to have been funding the duke’s private security arrangements after his Metropolitan Police protection was reduced, and he has ensured he is alongside the family at all set-piece events such as the traditional Easter church service in Windsor and Christmas at Sandringham.

For now, Andrew also remains at Royal Lodge, the family home he shares with his ex-wife the Duchess of York, despite attempts to relocate him to the much-smaller Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor property until recently called home by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As the nation prepares to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the King will be determined to ensure the royal family remains unified and the distasteful scandals concerning his errant younger brother are firmly consigned to the past.



