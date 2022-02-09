Prince Andrew had his official titles and patronages withdrawn but his birthday could still be marked by the flying of flags. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew's birthday will still be marked by the flying of the Union flag from council buildings.

The Duke of York - who no longer uses "His Royal Highness" in an official capacity and had his patronages and military titles withdrawn ahead of his civil case in the US - turns 62 on February 19 and local government advice says the occasion should be commemorated by displaying the Union flag.

One local government chief executive was unimpressed that the guidance hasn't changed in the wake of the scandal surrounding Andrew, who is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged she was forced into having sex with him when she was just 17 years old.

The unnamed official told The Sun newspaper: "It's ridiculous that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport hasn't removed the Duke of York from the guidance.

"Prince Andrew has essentially been stripped of his Royal status."

Earlier this month Belfast City Council agreed not to fly the flag on Andrew's birthday but will raise it instead on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, with the change agreed without a vote.

Unless government guidance changes, other local councils across the UK should still mark Andrew's birthday.

Andrew is set to be interviewed under oath at a neutral location in London on March 10.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

The prince has denied all of the allegations and his lawyers have confirmed he's ready to fight the case in court.

Andrew - who is not facing any legal action in the UK - previously requested a trial by jury.