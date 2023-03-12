The prince is considering a new sit-down interview in an attempt to salvage his reputation. Photo / Getty Images

The prince is considering a new sit-down interview in an attempt to salvage his reputation. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew is reportedly considering a new sit-down interview in a desperate attempt to repair his tattered image, more than three years on from his disastrous BBC tell-all.

The royal was interviewed by Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis in 2019 about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after he was implicated in a sex abuse scandal, including allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2001, which he strenuously denies.

He agreed to the Newsnight interview in order to proclaim his innocence – but it became a PR nightmare after he infamously claimed he could not sweat.

Prince Andrew was subsequently stood down from all royal duties and was stripped of his military and charitable roles.

But sources have now claimed the prince is eager to tell his side of the story once again, telling The Mirror he is considering speaking with US broadcasters after witnessing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan do the same.

“Nothing is off the table,” the insider told the publication.

“Andrew has been made to give up his job and now potentially his home.

“He feels there is little else to lose when he has already paid an awfully high price.”

Andrew also has a staunch ally in ex-wife Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, who has recently been speaking with the press in support of the father of two, saying it was “sad” to witness his public “demise”.

If Prince Andrew were to do another TV interview – with The Mirror claiming he has already received two US offers – it would likely cause major headaches for the royal family, which is already reeling from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relentless public complaints, including the publication of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been offered the couple’s former UK home, the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, after news broke the Sussexes had been effectively evicted from the property earlier this month.

It would be a significant downgrade from his nearby Royal Lodge mansion, which he shares with his ex-wife.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen when they got married in 2018. It underwent significant renovations – costing taxpayers a reported £2.4 million (NZ$4.7 million) – before they eventually moved in.

However, Harry and Meghan lived there for less than a year before announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving overseas in early 2020.

They have since reportedly paid back the cost of the renovations after landing a series of lucrative commercial deals.

Prince Andrew is also reportedly “distraught” over the prospect of being forced to leave Royal Lodge, which was paid for by an annual $436,000 (NZ$710,000) subsidy from his late mother’s private estate – which is now under King Charles’ control.

That generous subsidy will be cut from next month, leaving Andrew reportedly unable to foot the bill of the Royal Lodge’s upkeep.