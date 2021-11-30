Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on wedding plans: 'You'd have to ask Clarke'

Jacinda Ardern has revealed how her wedding plans are coming along. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern has revealed how her wedding plans are coming along. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is busy running the country, so it's no surprise planning her wedding isn't top of her to-do list.

Ardern candidly spoke about her upcoming wedding to Clarke Gayford, which is planned for this summer in Gisborne.

Asked about how her wedding plans were going on ZM, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "you'd have to ask Clarke, he's in charge.

"I said to someone I do really think I'm the least engaged bride. I know the big stuff, but he's really doing the lot."

Asked if he was moving a marquee in on the back of truck, in reference to Clarke's TVNZ show Moving House, "you know what, it's not that far off".

And while the joke could have revealed details of her wedding ceremony, Ardern denied that would be actually happening on her big day.

She said her comment just represented "that it's going to be pretty low key".

Speaking to Jono and Ben this morning on The Hits, Ardern admitted the possibility of having to uninvite people from a wedding is "quite awkward" when asked about what she would do if the country's alert level settings forced her to cut down her guest list.

"I haven't actually quite figured out what we're going to do," Ardern said when asked how she would handle the situation if the scenario arose.

When asked about the number of guests who would be attending the wedding, Ardern doubled down on her casual approach to her upcoming nuptials.

"We haven't quite finalised all of our plans yet, so it's fair to say I'm leaving most things to Clarke at the moment."

Ardern added: "I'm the least involved bride ever!"

When asked if she would have the chance to have a break this summer, she said while she is always on call as the Prime Minister, she would still be with her family.

She and other ministers who have helped front the Covid-19 response would share on-call shifts, however Ardern has put her hand up to be on call over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.