Premium summer big reads: Social life? Forget it. Sex life? Over. Why one in 12 parents regrets having kids

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.

Today we look at regrets around having children, NZ wine exports, Succession's much-loved Cousin Greg, the end of the war in Afghanistan, and nitrate in our water.

Matt Rudd: Despite everything, I'm with the other 11

When a child goes to sleep only if you play Gorillaz' Kids with Guns 14 times while rocking him at precisely 106bpm, your evenings will never be the same again. When a child, nappy-free and proud, leaves an extra present under a table at a posh wedding, your social life will never be the same again. And when a child stumbles bleary-eyed into your bedroom and says, quite angrily, "Daddy, dop doing dat to Mummy," well, that's your sex life in the bin as well.

Matt Rudd explains how despite everything, he can't imagine his life without his kids.

One in 12 parents regret having kids. Photo / 123RF

Tipping point: Why are Kiwis drinking less NZ wine as exports soar?

Wine romance and greater quality are drawing us to vineyards, but as bulk exports soar and foreign firms move in, returns per litre are falling. And so is our consumption of New Zealand wine.

New Zealanders consumption of wine had declined. Photo / 123RF

How Succession star Nicholas Braun elevates Cousin Greg

When you're in Nicholas Braun's company, almost anything he says, in his unhurried and naturally innocuous delivery, can seem funny. It can feel like he just has a preternatural propensity for getting himself into awkwardly comic situations.

Those reactions might also be the result of an automatic tendency to associate this 33-year-old actor with his breakout role as Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, who could have ended up a hapless second-tier character if Braun hadn't helped elevate him into a first-rank buffoon on that cut-throat comedy-drama. In just two seasons, Braun slid seamlessly and unself-consciously into Greg's blundering fish-out-of-water rhythms, whether he is excusing the mispronunciation of his own name or stammering his way through a US Senate hearing.

But the real-life Braun is by no means Cousin Greg.

Nicholas Braun's character on Succession is a fan favourite. "There's a trying to Greg that's really endearing and fun for me to play," he said. Photo / AP

The day I survived a Taliban attack

In 2006 Christina Lamb and the photographer Justin Sutcliffe were ambushed while on a 'hearts and minds' mission with British troops. She asks the men who saved them if the war in Afghanistan was worth it.

British soldiers in March 2006 near Lashkar Gah in Helmand province of southern Afghanistan. Photo / Getty Images

The nitrate debate: Is our water giving us cancer?

Is nitrogen that drains from paddocks into aquifers and waterways contributing to New Zealand's high rate of colorectal cancer?

