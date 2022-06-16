Dr Karl on Tiktok shares the health benefits of coffee. Video / @drkarl

Are you thinking about giving up your daily coffee?

Dr Karl, a popular Australian scientist, has taken to TikTok to reveal why giving up your daily coffee might be a bad idea.

In a video that has since gone viral receiving over 410,000 views on the social media platform, the scientist explains coffee has many benefits and can even improve your life expectancy.

He explained, "Through observational studies, it turns out coffee will improve your life expectancy and the outcome if you have type II diabetes and heart disease,"

Wearing a brightly coloured rainbow jumper and yellow hat, the 73-year-old doctor added, "It'll also help you if you have cancer of the prostate and/or cancer of the mouth and of the skin - so say 'perhaps' to the world's most popular legal drug."

The video has drawn in hundreds of comments from users who expressed their excitement about the coffee facts.

One joked, "*sips coffee* interesting" which another said, "I'm into this information AND this jumper doctor Karl".

Dr Karl also revealed in the comment section that coffee is beneficial in small to moderate amounts claiming "three to four cups a day is okay."

"Is that just for black coffee? Or is coffee with milk still good as well?" a third asked to which the scientist responded saying: "The good effects happen with all regular caffeinated coffee, and to a lesser degree, with decaf coffee."

It comes after the scientist revealed almond milk is not as nutritious as other types of milk.

"Almonds are loaded with nutrition and you'd think almond milk would be good, but somehow they've managed to extract all the nutrition," the scientist said.

The Daily Mail reported the popular scientist went on to say almond milk is essentially "very expensive water" and continued to compare it to dairy milk, soy and even peanut butter milk, saying nutritionally they would be better options for consumers.

Karl is an Australian scientist who has degrees in medicine and biomedical engineering and who has become a worldwide celebrity following his educational videos on the social media platform TikTok, with 476,000 followers.