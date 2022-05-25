Dr Karl has shocked fans by with his claim about almond milk. Photo / Instagram @dr_karl

Popular Australian scientist Dr Karl has slammed almond milk.

Speaking on Triple J's podcast with Lachie Pringle, Karl shocked fans after claiming almond milk is the worst of all the milk types as it lacks nutrition.

"Almonds are loaded with nutrition and you'd think almond milk would be good, but somehow they've managed to extract all the nutrition," the scientist said.

The Daily Mail reported the popular scientist went on to say almond milk is essentially "very expensive water" and continued to compare it to dairy milk, soy and even peanut butter milk saying nutritionally they would be better options for consumers.

Following his appearance on the podcast, the popular scientist took to Twitter where he shared with his nearly 344,000 followers, "It amazes me how almond milk manufacturers manage to lose all the good nutrients in almonds and sell something very close to water.

Adding, "There is a wide range of non-dairy milks. Almond milk has one of the lowest nutritional values, while soy milk scores much better in terms of nutrition."

Some fans replied with shock saying almond milk is their "only option".

"For those of us who can't tolerate dairy, we only have plant-based products like almond milk to use," one person wrote.

Is almond milk as good for us as we think? Dr Karl says no. Photo / 123rf

Milk aisles in supermarkets have been filled with different dairy and plant-based milk options in recent years to cater for those who experience allergies or difficulties with lactose.



Almond milk is one that has become popular among consumers as it is low in calories and vegan but some contain added sugar which is where it loses its nutritional value.



In 2020 dietitian Melissa Meier told the health and wellness website body+ soul, that almond milk is mostly made of water as a result of soaking almonds in it and then blending the mixture together with some brands of almond milk having as low as 2 per cent actual almonds.

Almond milk is also fairly low in protein.

Karl is an Australian scientist who has degrees in medicine and biomedical engineering and who has become a worldwide celebrity following his educational videos on the social media platform TikTok, with 469,000 followers.