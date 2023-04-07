The Pontiff will not preside at the Way of the Cross service at the Colosseum for Good Friday. Photo / AP

Pope Francis will miss the Good Friday procession due to “extremely cold weather in Rome”.

The 86-year-old pontiff - who was hospitalised with bronchitis last week - will not preside at the Way of the Cross service at the Colosseum on Friday April 7 night, where temperatures are expected to be around 10C, for the first time since he was elected in 2013.

But Vatican spokesman Matteo Brun confirmed the pope will sill attend the Passion of the Lord celebration, which is held indoors in St Peter’s Basilica.

After the Pope was discharged from hospital last weekend, the Vatican had said he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Traditionally, a blessing is also usually held from the basilica’s balcony at midday on Sunday of Easter weekend.

On Thursday, Francis presided over mass and washed and dried the feet of 12 residents at the Casal del Marmo juvenile facility on the outskirts of Rome in a ritual designed to symbolise the foot washing carried out by Jesus on his disciples the night before his death.

I thank everyone for their closeness and prayer. I entrust the sick to Mary, especially the youngest, like those I met in the oncology ward at Gemelli. Let us pray for those who suffer the loss of dear ones and for those who work in hospitals. It takes courage. I admire them. pic.twitter.com/WBUBDEmzdW — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2023

After the pope left Rome’s Gemelli Hospital last Saturday, April 1, he joked he was “still alive”.

He told reporters outside the medical facility: “I wasn’t frightened, I’m still alive.”

The pontiff - who had part of one lung removed as a younger man - had complained of breathing difficulties before he was admitted to hospital for tests on Wednesday, March 29.

A statement about his health said: “The tests showed a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers.”

Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo / AP

The Pope has had other health issues and had part of his colon removed in 2021 due to diverculitis.

He said earlier this year that the condition had returned and blamed it for his weight gain, although he was not overly alarmed.

Pope Francis has also been using a wheelchair for over a year due to strained knee ligaments and a small fracture but has been seen walking with a cane more frequently in recent times.

The pope declined to have surgery on his knee because he didn’t respond well to general anaesthetic when having his colon operation.