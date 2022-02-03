Surrounded by peers and churchmen, the Queen sits on a throne in Westminster Abbey, London, on June 2, 1953 after her coronation. Photo / AP

When 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, the British Empire stretched across the world, royalty was widely revered and televisions were still a novelty item.

The world has undergone profound changes since then and so has the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II's empire shrank, then crumbled. While most people in Britain remain loyal to the Queen and respect her years of service to the nation, attitudes about the monarchy have swung from unquestioning deference to scrutiny.

In the 1980s, Diana, Princess of Wales, brought global star-power to the House of Windsor, but also ushered in an era in which the royal family were forced to negotiate an uneasy relationship with the media.

Over her 70-year reign, the Queen has — at times reluctantly — overseen the modernisation of the family known as "The Firm" and their adaptation to evolving expectations.

As Britain marks the 95-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, here's a look at some key moments of change:

1953: ELIZABETH'S CORONATION AND THE AGE OF TELEVISION

On June 2, 1953, Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey was the first time most people had watched an event live on television. Millions around the world saw the ceremony on TV, outnumbering the radio audience for the first time.

The coronation broadcast heralded a turning point for television - as well as the monarchy — making the Windsors seem much more real by bringing them into people's living rooms.

A London family gather to watch the Queen give her first Christmas Day telecast in1957. Photo / AP

In 1957, the Queen made her first televised Christmas broadcast, saying she hoped the new medium would make her message "more personal and direct".

"It is inevitable that I should seem a rather remote figure to many of you … But now, at least for a few minutes, I welcome you to the peace of my own home," she said at the time.

1957: 'WINDS OF CHANGE' AS THE COLONIES BREAK AWAY

The Queen and Prince Philip inspect a group of Torres Strait Islanders after a display of tribal dancing for the royal couple at a welcoming ceremony in Cairns, Australia, in March 1954. Photo / AP

In 1957, Ghana became the first British colony in Africa to celebrate independence. Three years later, then British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan made his famous "winds of change" speech in South Africa, telling lawmakers there that "whether we like it or not, this growth of national consciousness is a political fact".

By 1970, most of Britain's African and Caribbean colonies had gained independence. In 1997, the handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule marked the final chapter of the British Empire.

A palm-size Daimler limousine is hand-painted with the Queen's portrait, the Union flag and a royal emblem, to mark Hong Kong's farewell to colonial rule on June 30, 1997. Photo / AP

Britain still has pockets of overseas territories, the largest of which is the Falkland Islands. The Queen remains the head of state in 15 Commonwealth countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

1970: FIRST ROYAL 'WALKABOUT'

Locals sat for hours waiting to greet the Queen at Mercury Bay, Coromandel Peninsula, in March 1970. Photo / AP

In another shift with the times, the Queen carried out the first royal "walkabout" — which sees members of the royal family greeting, chatting and shaking hands with ordinary people at public events — in Sydney, during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The practice has since become a key part of the royals' public relations strategy. Princess Diana perhaps best embodied the power of such outings, showcasing her empathy and knack for connecting with people as she walked among adoring well-wishers.

1990s: PRINCESS DIANA AND A TURBULENT ERA

The Queen, followed by Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, arrives for the State Opening of Parliament in London on November 6, 1984. Photo / AP

Diana's fairy-tale wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 brought youthful glamour and irresistible star-power to the House of Windsor. But the very public way the couple's marriage disintegrated eroded respect for the monarchy.

The 1990s saw the monarchy's popularity sink to new lows as royal family dramas — from tell-all interviews to embarrassing phone conversations and topless photos — continued to play out in public like soap operas. In 1992, the Queen famously referred to her 40th year on the throne as her "annus horribilis" (horrible year) as the marriages of three of her four children collapsed.

1997: DIANA'S DEATH AND A CHANGE OF TONE FOR THE MONARCHY

The Queen and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace in September 1997 after Diana's death in Paris. Photo / AP

When Diana died in a Paris car crash in August 1997, the Queen was widely criticised for her perceived aloofness and being out of touch with the grieving nation.

Many were angry at the royals' failure to lower the flag at Buckingham Palace and at the Queen's decision to stay secluded with her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After days of intense pressure, the Queen finally broke her silence, addressing the nation on television as "your Queen and a grandmother" and acknowledging that "we have all been trying in our different ways to cope".

2011: ELIZABETH'S STATE VISIT TO IRELAND

Protesters gather during the Queen's visit to Dublin on in May, 2011. She was the first British monarch to set foot in Ireland in 100 years. Photo / AP

In May 2011, the Queen became the first British monarch to set foot in Ireland in 100 years. King George V visited in 1911, a decade before the creation of the Irish Free State. The Queen spoke of her sincere sympathy for all those who suffered because of the two countries' "troubled past", and the trip was widely praised as a historic moment of reconciliation.

2012: DIAMOND JUBILEE AND THE LONDON OLYMPICS

Revellers on the Mall in London watch the Queen appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of a four-day Diamond Jubilee celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Photo / AP

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee, celebrating her 60 years on the throne, marked a period of record popularity for the Queen and the royal family. The national mood of jubilation and support for the Queen was boosted by the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton a year earlier and general euphoria as London hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The Queen and Prince Philip (centre) watch a Royal Air Force fly pass with their family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour in June 2012. Photo / AP

2020: 'MEGXIT' AND PRINCE ANDREW'S TROUBLES

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, here with the Queen, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Photo / AP

In recent years the royal family has been buffeted by two unprecedented PR disasters: The departure of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to the United States, citing intense media scrutiny and racist attitudes among the British media, and growing sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the Queen's middle son.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, have accused the royal family of racism and called out its lack of compassion for Meghan's mental health struggles. Harry has openly and repeatedly criticised the royal family for the way he was brought up.

Prince Andrew, pictured here with the Queen, is fighting a US lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Andrew is fighting a US lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. Last month, Andrew was stripped of all his honorary military titles in an apparent effort to distance him from the monarchy.

2021: THE DEATH OF PRINCE PHILIP

The Queen sits isolated in St George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021. Photo / AP

On April 9, 2021, the Queen lost Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years and her "strength and stay" throughout most of her life. A scaled-down, socially distanced funeral was held amid coronavirus restrictions. Sombre images of the Queen sitting alone in St George's Chapel were a stark reminder that she was entering the twilight years of her reign, with increasing duties handed to her heir, Prince Charles.