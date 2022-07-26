Pippa Middleton has chosen a classic but not overly popular name for her third child, born in June. Photo / Getty Images

Pippa Middleton - iconic bridesmaid and sister to the Duchess of Cambridge - has chosen a classic name for her third child that has a connection to Harry and Meghan's little girl, Lilibet.

The third child of Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, arrived in June and has been named Rose, reports People magazine.

Like Lilibet, said to be called Lili by her parents, Rose's name is also floral in origin, being derived from the Latin "rosa", which refers to the thorny-stemmed flower.

And while it's a classic name, it's not a particularly popular one: according to name-ranking website NameBerry, in 2020 Rose ranked 61st in popularity of registered baby girls' names in the UK.

Pippa Middleton at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee event, "Party at the Palace". Photo / Getty Images

Middleton's choice for her third child is in keeping with the two similarly classic names bestowed upon her son, Arthur, 3, and daughter, Grace, who arrived in March last year.

The pending arrival of little Rose was apparent at the "Party at the Palace" concert for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last month where Middleton attended wearing a bright green dress that showed off her bump.

Rose is the sixth grandchild for Middleton's parents Michael and Carole and another cousin for the Cambridges' royal trio, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

